Rangers in Defoe future talks

Rangers are currently in talks with Jermain Defoe about the veteran striker’s future, manager Steven Gerrard has revealed.

The 38-year-old has had an illustrious career so far. Having come through the ranks at Charlton Athletic, he played for West Ham, Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur in England, before embarking on an 18-month MLS adventure with Toronto FC. He returned to England to join Sunderland in January 2015, and also played for Bournemouth again before arriving to the Ibrox in January 2019. He also scored 20 goals in 57 caps as an England international.

With his contract about to expire, there has been speculation about his future lately, with a return to Sunderland mentioned as a possibility.

“We’re in talks with Jermain at the moment about what’s next for Jermain. But we want to be really respectful, we want to give him the time to make his own decisions,” Gerrard said.

“I think he’s at a stage in his life where we’ll listen to Jermain and see what he wants to do moving forward.

“We’ll go from there. I don’t think it’s right for me to divulge right now what’s been said from my point of view and from his. But we’ll certainly respect Jermain in terms of his own decisions moving forward.”