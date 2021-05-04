CONFIRMED: Jose Mourinho to replace Paulo Fonseca as Roma head coach

AS Roma have officially confirmed that Paulo Fonseca will be leaving the position of head coach at the club at the end of the season, to be replaced by Jose Mourinho.

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 🤝 The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Fonseca took the job on a two-year contract in 2019, which is now obviously close to its expiration date, and the decision for the cooperation not to continue has been made.

“On behalf of everyone at AS Roma, we would like to thank Paulo Fonseca for his hard work and leadership over the past two years,” club chairman Dan Friedkin said in an official statement.

“Paulo guided the team through many challenges, including the Covid pandemic and a change of ownership, and did so with selfless integrity and great character. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours and know that he will be a great asset wherever he goes.”

Meanwhile, Mourinho was recently sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, whose chances of reaching next season’s Champions League have been reduced to pure theory. With four games left to play, they sit sixth in the Premier League, five points off Chelsea in fourth place.

Before that, he suffered similar fates at Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United, but his previous successes with FC Porto, Chelsea and Inter Milan are obviously not forgotten.

Mourinho was recently linked with a return to Real Madrid, with president Florentino Perez giving him high praise on the day of his sacking by Spurs, but the Portuguese tactician will now embark on the task of restoring Roma to the very top of Italian football.

“We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho into the AS Roma family,” Friedkin said.

“A great champion who has won trophies at every level, José will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project.

“The appointment of Jose is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club.”