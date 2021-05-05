Tottenham Hotspur want a new striker

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to enter the market during the upcoming transfer window with the aim of signing a striker to act as a backup for Harry Kane, according to Sky Sports.

With Kane the undisputed first choice upfront, Spurs have had a number of players with the task of occasionally standing in for the England captain, such as Fernando Llorente and Vincent Jansen. The player currently performing the role, Carlos Vinicius, has so far scored 10 goals in 23 games in all competitions for the club, but at the moment, he seems set to return to Benfica from where he joined Spurs on loan.

Spurs recently sacked Jose Mourinho from the head coach position and the team is currently being run by Ryan Mason as a temporary boss, while they seek for a permanent solution. However, the change and the uncertainty apparently haven’t affected their transfer plans – a backup striker has always been on their agenda for this summer, and they’re not expected to take up the option to sign Vinicius permanently for €40 million which was set in the original loan agreement.

Meanwhile, it should be said that Kane’s future in North London is in doubt. The first-choice striker has made it perfectly clear that he needs trophies in his career, something he hasn’t been able to achieve with Spurs yet despite coming agonizingly close on several occasions. A number of top clubs have been linked with him in recent months, including Spurs’ Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City.

However, the 27-year-old is still more likely to stay put, given that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would demand an extremely large fee for the player currently leading the Premier League goalscorers’ race, and whose contract has three years left to run.