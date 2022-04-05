Barcelona to reunite Lacazette with Aubameyang?

According to Sport (as relayed by the Mirror), Barcelona are considering the possibility of signing Alexandre Lacazette when his contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season.

There has still been no report or even a hint to suggest the French striker could be signing a new contract to stay in North London as of yet, and it seems Barcelona are looking to exploit the situation to pair up Lacazette with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again, this time at the Camp Nou.

However, it should be kept in mind that Lacazette’s significance at Arsenal increased greatly with Aubameyang’s departure, and flanked by Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, the 31-year-old has done really well leading the Gunners’ front line. It would be interesting to see if he would indeed be interested in such a reunion.