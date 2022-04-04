Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard drops Philippe Coutinho hint

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard appears to have dropped a hint over the possibility of turning the current loan of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona into a permanent deal.

Unable to impose himself upon the plans of Barca head coach Xavi Hernandez, Coutinho joined his former teammate Gerrard at Aston Villa for the second half of the season, and the agreement between the two clubs is said to contain an option to buy for €40 million.

According to Gerrard, the said amount should not be a problem if the Premier League club decides to trigger the option. The former Liverpool captain says he’s always been happy with the backing of the Villa owners and he foresees no change in their approach as they strive to climb up the long-term ladder in the English top flight.