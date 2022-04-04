Ronald Araujo wants new Barcelona contract

Ronald Araujo has revealed a desire to sign a new contract with Barcelona and remain at the Camp Nou for ‘many years’.

The 23-year-old centre-back joined Barcelona’s youth ranks from Uruguayan side Boston River in 2018 and earned first-team promotion two years later. Since then, he’s gone on to represent the Blaugrana on 73 occasions, 34 of which came this season. His notable talent has attracted attention, with Manchester United believed to be holding an interest in securing his services. His contract with Barcelona is about to enter its final 12 months, and recent reports suggested he and midfielder Gavi were reluctant to extend their commitment, out of fear of a potential lack of game-time and alleged high wage offer from elsewhere.

However, it seems the club’s fears of losing Araujo, if there really were any to begin with, were baseless.

“I am very happy to be here,” Araujo has been quoted in saying. “Happy with the support of the people. We are working. This week we have a meeting. I hope it will be resolved soon so that I can continue many years in this club. I am optimistic.”

Araujo : “Je suis très heureux d’être ici. Heureux du soutien des gens. Nous travaillons. Cette semaine, nous avons une réunion. J’espère que ce sera bientôt résolu afin que je puisse continuer de nombreuses années dans ce club. Je suis optimiste”. — Actualité – Barça (@ActualiteBarca) April 3, 2022

As for Gavi, it’s rather impressive that he’s managed to accumulate 25 La Liga appearances this season given that he’ll turn only 18 in August this year. As with Araujo, his contract expires in 2023, but head coach Xavi Hernandez is keen to keep hold of him as well.