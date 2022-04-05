Kylian Mbappe to sign new PSG contract?

In a fresh turn of events, a journalist by the name of Daniele Riolo has expressed a claim that Kylian Mbappe is set to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain and rebuff the interest of Real Madrid.

“[PSG president Nasser] Al-Khelaifi’s only interest is knowing what Kylian [Mbappe] will do,” Riolo told French outlet RMC.

“No one will believe me, but [his new contract] will be announced in May and he will stay.”

Riolo is known to have been the first to report Lionel Messi was set to join PSG last summer.

It’s certainly an interesting piece of news amid all the uncertainty currently surrounding Mbappe. For himself, the 23-year-old has admitted that there are ‘new’ moments in this matter, but he also said his decision was yet to be made.

“I haven’t made the decision, but there are new elements, a fair amount of factors to take into account,” he said following PSG’s 5-1 win at home against Lorient on Sunday evening in Ligue 1, in which he scored twice and assisted the remaining three goals.

“What are they? New elements. I am calm, looking to make the best possible decision with my loved ones.”

However, according to Marca, at Real Madrid they are still confident of luring Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, where he would be playing alongside international teammate Karim Benzema and Brazil international Vinicius Junior. The 13-time European champions still see Mbappe as the corner stone of their project for the future, devised by president Florentino Perez to re-establish the famous ‘Galactico’ era.