FC Barcelona Analyzing Options To Strengthen Attack

Barcelona have the chance to add a new player into their squad following the injury sustained by Ousmane Dembele, although it must be a signing under certain guidelines. Los Blaugranas can only sign a player who is either free, or playing in the country’s first two divisions. That new signing can’t feature in Champions League matches, either.

With that in mind, several names have appeared on the team’s radar. The biggest — and most recognizable — name of the bunch is Christian Stuani, who is currently playing for Girona. But it’s unclear whether they will allow the 34-year-old former Uruguay international to depart the club so easily, especially considering what he means to the side as a goalscoring threat.

Lucas Pérez and Borja Iglesias have also appeared as potential alternatives. Pérez, who used to play for Arsenal, can be an intriguing option since he can operate both on a central role but also wide. The 31-year-old is having a great season with Alaves, as he has eight goals and four assists in LaLiga thus far.

Borja Iglesias is one name that Barca have already scouted in the past. The former Espanyol, now at Betis, would be a less versatile alternative although younger, since he is only 27 years old. He is under contract at Betis until 2024, so perhaps a loan deal would be the best alternative if Barca were to sign him.