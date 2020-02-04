Inter Miami Planning Offers To Sign Luka Modric, Edinson Cavani

Embed from Getty Images

Luka Modric and Edinson Cavani were two players linked with moves away from their current clubs, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, during the January transfer window. However, both players stayed put. Until now, that is. Newly-born MLS franchise Inter Miami are reportedly keen to sign both players once the MLS transfer window opens up on February 12.

Inter’s manager, Diego Alonso, confirmed the club’s ambitions to win the league right away and make an impact similar to the one Atlanta United and Los Angeles FC had in their first year in the competition. Arguably, adding Modric and Cavani to the mix could install Inter as a bonafide title contender right away.

The problem with adding both players before the start of the 2020 season is that it begins in March, while these two players are under contract until June this year (Cavani) or until the end of the 2020-21 campaign (Modric). Due to this, David Beckham’s team in the MLS has chosen to tempt them with massive salaries.

Inter are willing to double Modric’s currently salary at Real Madrid, while they are offering a lofty wage to convince Cavani to depart PSG and join the MLS once his current contract comes to an end. They are also looking to double Cavani’s current salary at PSG.

There hasn’t been an official approach to any of them, however. But there’s no question Inter Miami has both stars at the top of their priorities list for the 2020 season.