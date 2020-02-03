Gareth Bale Agent Rules Out Tottenham Return

Embed from Getty Images

Tottenham needed a striker during the January transfer window due to Harry Kane’s injury. Gareth Bale was mentioned as a possibility, but the Welshman is not on the range – financially – the Spurs have been managing of late. And the Welshman’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, has essentially ruled out his client’s return to the London-based side in the near future.

Barnett said he does not think his client will ever return to Tottenham.”When his contract is up hopefully he will sit down with me and his family and decide what he wants to do. Gareth is very happy over there. And let’s be realistic, for most clubs he is out of their league, financially.”

Many believe the Spurs would’ve made an approach for Bale, but Barnett insisted the North London side didn’t make a single approach for his client. The Wales international left Spurs for Real Madrid in 2013 for a then world-record £85m.

The Wales star was linked with a move to the Chinese Super League during the summer transfer window, but a potential switch to the CSL collapsed when there were only details to finalise a move. And while he remains likely to leave Los Merengues sooner than later, all signs point towards him playing elsewhere than the Spurs.