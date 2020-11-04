Manchester City might offer Messi pre-contract agreement in January

According to The Telegraph, Manchester City will have the chance to talk to Barcelona’s Lionel Messi in January about signing a pre-contract to join the Premier League side at the end of the season.

The Argentinian superstar was heavily linked with City as he tried to break free of his contract with Barcelona over the summer. However, he stayed put in the end, not wanting to take ‘the club he loves’ to court over the validity of the get-out clause which reportedly enabled him to leave on a free transfer at the end of each campaign.

The matter will be completely out of Barcelona’s hands soon if he doesn’t sign a new deal, though there have been reports claiming he would recommit since Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned as the Barcelona president.