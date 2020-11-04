Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane confident of Sergio Ramos stay

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is apparently confident that captain Sergio Ramos will stay at the club for a long time yet.

The 34-year-old defender scored his 100th goal in his 659th appearance for Los Blancos in all competitions since arriving from Sevilla 15 years ago, when Real beat Inter Milan by 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Ramos signed his latest contract extension as a six-year deal back in 2015, which means it expires at the end of this season. But before he signed it, he was heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United, and it seems something of the same sort is happening again at the moment.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are now being credited with interest in his services and the possibility of signing him on a free transfer next summer. If Ramos has flirted with the idea of departure before – if only to pressure Real into giving him a more lucrative contract – he is likely to start doing the same thing again, believing that he is far too important to the club to be allowed to leave. If that is indeed the case, it remains to be seen whether Real will submit to his demands again.

As for Zidane, he says he wants his captain there forever.

“As always, he is our captain, our leader”, he said.

“We want him here forever, it is what he is doing, showing that he always wants to. I have no doubt that he will stay and that it will continue to make history.”