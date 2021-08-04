CONFIRMED: Aston Villa sign Leon Bailey

Aston Villa have completed and confirmed the signing of Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen.

Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers were reportedly also keen on bringing the 23-year-old forward to the Premier League, but Villa always looked the likeliest destination for Bailey.

“Leon is a hugely exciting young striker with great pace and creativity,” Villa boss Dean Smith said. “He has enjoyed a successful career at Leverkusen and we are now looking forward to watching him show his skills and talents for Aston Villa in the Premier League.”

Villa will reportedly be paying Leverkusen a fee of £30 million for the services of the 10-cap Jamaica international.