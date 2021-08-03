Spurs set to sign Cristian Romero from Atalanta

Tottenham Hotspur are close to completing the signing of Cristian Romero from Atalanta, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old is a versatile defender, playing mostly as a centre-back but fully capable of filling in as a right-back if needed. He rose through the youth ranks in with Club Atletico Belgrano in his native Argentina and joined Genoa for just over €4 million in 2018. He was sold on to Juventus a year later for €26m and sent back to Genoa on loan.

In 2020, Atalanta signed him on loan as well but with an option to buy, which means they now hold his future in their hands. Spurs are therefore negotiating directly with Atalanta, and have sent an offer of €50m for his services which the Serie A side are expected to accept.