Inter Milan reject Lukaku offer from Chelsea

Inter Milan have rejected an offer from Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea have already strengthened their attacking ranks significantly since last summer, through the acquisitions of winger Hakim Ziyech, striker Timo Werner and versatile forward Kai Havertz. Former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel came in at the turn of the year and made the most of these addition, most notably Havertz and Werner, leading the team eventually to their second Champions League trophy and securing a place in the competition for the upcoming season.

However, it has been clear for a while now that another striker is wanted at Stamford Bridge. Tammy Abraham obviously doesn’t satisfy Tuchel’s appetite in that area, and Olivier Giroud has been sold to AC Milan.

The club have held a strong interest in Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, but the Bundesliga side have no intention of selling the young Norwegian sensation for anything less than a ‘crazy’ bid, so they’ve been forced to consider alternatives. Lukaku, who was a Chelsea player before making his way to Everton in 2014 and later to Manchester United, is obviously the first choice now.

However, Inter are no more willing to sell than Dortmund. Even though they are in need of improving their financial situation, the Serie A champions want to keep the Belgian. They’ve already sold right-back Achraf Hakimi to PSG for close to €70m, and it is believed they would be open for suitable offers for Lautaro Martinez.

Chelsea’s offer for Lukaku amounted to around €100m in total, with Marcos Alonso included as a potential deal-sweetener, but Inter’s stance remains the same – Lukaku is not for sale.