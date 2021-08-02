Eintracht striker Dejan Joveljic set to join LA Galaxy

Dejan Joveljic is set to leave Eintracht Frankfurt and join LA Galaxy on a permanent deal after the two clubs reached an agreement, according to Fabrizio Romano. The contract, which should keep the 21-year-old striker in California until the end of 2025, is ready to be signed, and Joveljic is already on a plane.

The Serbian is a product of the academy at Red Star Belgrade. He earned first-team promotion in 2017 and joined Eintracht two years later for a reported fee of €4 million. Since then, he spent hardly any time with the Bundesliga side, making only four appearances in the German top flight. Instead, he had loan spells with Anderlecht and Austrian side Wolfsberger.