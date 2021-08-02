Harry Kane fails to show up for Spurs training amid Manchester City links

Harry Kane was supposed to join his Tottenham Hotspur teammates for pre-season training at Hotspur Way this morning (Monday, August 2nd), with the holiday allotted to him after the Euro 2020 exploits now over. However, the journalists present at the gate of the Tottenham Training Ground have reported that the England captain never showed up.

Kane has been a subject of strong interest from Manchester City, who appear willing to pay a lot of money to secure his services this summer. On the other hand, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been adamant that Kane is going nowhere and will be at the disposal of manager Nuno Espirito Santo for the upcoming season.

Apparently, Kane isn’t willing to just wait and see what happens. He seems determined to do whatever he feels he can to force the move, having failed to win a single trophy throughout his career as a Spurs player so far.

Manchester City relied on Sergio Aguero to be the main source of goals for a long time, and the Argentinian, who has now joined Barcelona as a free agent, is their all-time top scorer. Those are certainly shoes difficult to fill, as Gabriel Jesus can testify, even though manager Pep Guardiola has shown he can make do without a designated striker at all if he has to.

Kane, however, obviously feels he is up to the task. He believes he had a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Spurs to be allowed to leave this summer, but the club are disputing that. Some believe Kane’s refusal to show up for training will only make their stance about keeping him firmer.