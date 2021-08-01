Arsenal want Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal are interested in signing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan this summer, according to James McNicholas of The Athletic.

The 23-year-old Argentina international was wanted by Barcelona last summer, but the talks between them and Inter failed with the Catalans unable (or unwilling) to meet his release clause at the time, set at €111 million. Barcelona’s financial situation has deteriorated further since, and they are now completely out of the race.

However, Inter’s finances aren’t looking too good either, and they need to make some sacrifices in order to employ a more sustainable model of business. This means that they are now willing to discuss selling Lautaro, whose contract expires in 2023, for a much more reasonable price than before.

Inter and Arsenal are already deep in talks over a proposed move of Hector Bellerin from the Gunners to the Nerazzurri, and Arsenal have taken advantage of the contact to inquire about Lautaro. Inter want Bellerin to come in as a replacement for Achraf Hakimi, whom they’ve sold to Paris Saint-Germain for close to €70m.

Arsenal didn’t initially plan on moving for Lautaro this summer, but they feel this is an unexpected opportunity which they might regret if they don’t try.

It is understood that the striker would be open to joining Arsenal if the two clubs reach an agreement. Arsenal’s arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be monitoring the situation, but they will only act if Harry Kane succeeds in his plan to force a move to Manchester City. The Premier League champions are reportedly ready to pay an extremely large fee for the England captain.