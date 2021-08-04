Manchester City and Aston Villa on verge of Jack Grealish agreement

Manchester City and Aston Villa are now in the final stages of their negotiations over the proposed transfer of Jack Grealish, multiple reports claim. The deal is set to cost the Premier League champions around £100 million.

The attacking midfielder and his future have been a subject of heavy speculation for years now. He was strongly linked with Manchester United until they signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, and now he appears on the verge of joining City.

City have also been credited with interest in Grealish for a long time, but the rumours really took flight around the European Championship this summer, where England reached the final. It has been clear that Aston Villa wouldn’t allow their captain to leave without an immense fee, and it seems City have now accepted that as a fact and are ready to pay.

Embed from Getty Images

It remains to be seen what happens with City’s interest in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane if the Grealish deal goes through. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is maintaining a firm stance that Kane is not for sale for any money, which has prompted the player to refuse to report for pre-season training where he was supposed to be appear on Monday, following his prolonged holiday after the Euros.

It is believed City would have to pay well in excess of £150m for Kane, so the question is, can they really afford to spend a total of £250m on two players in one transfer window?

Be that as it may, it seems the Grealish deal is becoming imminent, while the situation with Kane is stuck in the mud at the moment, for all three parties.