Chelsea Considering Pau Torres Move

Chelsea currently have several young centre-backs in their current squad. The likes of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma give The Blues an abundance of young talent at the back if we consider the most experienced out of group, Rudiger, is “only” 27 years old. That’s relatively young for a defender.

However, the Stamford Bridge outfit are keen to add another centre-back in the upcoming transfer period. The Blues are reportedly keen in making a move for Villarreal star and Spain international Pau Torres, who might become available for the right price during the upcoming transfer period.

Bolstering the defence seems like a need for Chelsea after their disappointing 3-2 defeat against West Ham United earlier this week. Despite adding Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech ahead of the 2020-21 season, more depth at the back is never an issue and Torres could solve that. At 23, he also has untapped potential and a move to the Premier League could help him reach the next level in his career.

Signing Torres is not going to be easy, though. Manchester City have expressed an interest in acquiring him, while Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United have also kept close tabs in the availability of the 23-year-old defender.

Torres earned his first — and lone — senior cap for Spain in November last year against Malta. He scored one of the goals during La Furia Roja’s 7-0 thrashing of the European minnows.