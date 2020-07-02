Inter Milan, Arsenal Showing Interest In Antoine Griezmann

Embed from Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann’s spell at FC Barcelona might come to an end just one year after signing with the Spanish giants, and there are at least two top sides that are welcome to receive the France international with open arms.

According to a report from Jack Otway, of The Express, Barcelona are keen to part ways with Griezmann once the transfer period opens next season and would aim to recover most of the money they spent to sign the former Atletico Madrid star roughly 12 months ago. Fortunately for them, both Inter Milan and Arsenal are keen to acquire him after his disastrous spell at Camp Nou.

Griezmann is not the first high-profile name that struggles to adapt to life at Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho joined Los Blaugranas as one of the best footballers in the world, and two seasons later he is not even playing for Barca. The same thing happened with Arthur, who will move to Juventus just 18 months after signing with the Spanish giants from Gremio.

Inter could be a strong partner for business, at least from a Barcelona perspective. Los Blaugranas are keen to sign Lautaro Martinez and adding Griezmann into the mix could ease things up for both clubs. Arsenal, however, would fulfill the Frenchman’s dream of playing in the English Premier League.

Griezmann has eight goals and four assists in 32 appearances for Los Blaugranas in 2019-20.