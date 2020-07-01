Chelsea, Manchester Keen On Bournemouth Star

Embed from Getty Images

Nathan Ake has been one of Bournemouth’s best players during the 2019-20 season, and the Dutch defender seems ready to search for greener pastures once the current campaign comes to a close in the next few weeks.

There is no shortage of interest in the services of the 25-year-old, though. According to several reports, both Manchester City and Chelsea are open to make an approach for the towering centre-back, who has emerged as one of the most reliable defenders in the league despite playing for a struggling team such as The Cherries.

Many seem to believe Ake would favour a return to Chelsea based on his history there as a youngster. However, it is clear he would earn more playing time at the Etihad Stadium. John Stones and Aymeric Laporte can’t seem to get healthy for prolonged periods of time, while Eric Garcia is too young, and Nicolas Otamendi is too old.

Right now, it seems Ake is focused on what happens with Bournemoth down the stretch of the Premier League campaign. He is expected to leave regardless of what happens with The Cherries in the 2019-20 season, and both Chelsea and Manchester City are keen to sign the Dutch defender.

Ake still has two years left in his current Bournemouth deal.