Real Madrid enter Franck Kessie race

Real Madrid have entered the race for the signature of Franck Kessie when the midfielder’s contract with AC Milan expires at the end of the season, according to several reports.

Kessie has been an important part of Milan’s return to the very top of Italian football over the last 18 months. His skill and admirable battle spirit in the middle of the park have been attracting attention from all over the continent, and it seems Real feel the time for them to enter the fray has come.

Ideally suited for a defensive midfield role, the 25-year-old has recently proven he can be extremely useful further up the pitch, if need be. This term, he’s made a total of 21 appearances so far, scoring five goals and assisting once.