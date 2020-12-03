Perr Schuurs rules out Ajax departure amid Liverpool rumours

Perr Schuurs has made it perfectly clear he has no intention of leaving Ajax under any circumstances in the near future, despite being heavily linked with Liverpool in recent weeks.

The 6’3” centre-back was a product of the academy at Fortuna Sittard, earning first-team promotion in 2016. Two years later, he was sold to Ajax but sent back to Fortuna on a season-long loan, which means he’s actually been at the Johann Cruyff Arena since the summer of 2019. He has so far made 35 appearances in all competitions for the four-time European champions. He played at three different youth levels as a Netherlands international, but he’s yet to make a senior appearance for his country.

With Liverpool being without Joe Gomez and Schuurs’s compatriot Virgil van Dijk for the rest of the season, and with Ajax in the Champions League group, the links between the 21-year-old and the Premier League champions aren’t surprising at all, though the mix of those circumstances puts the whole idea in doubt and gives it an aura of speculation. After all, there have also been reports claiming Liverpool have no intention of signing anyone in January.

Nonetheless, the rumours grew apace as Schuurs put in two excellent performances against the Reds and they had reached his ears when he spoke to Ziggo Sport.

“I have heard and read the stories as well,” he said.

“But this is just my first season as a first-team regular for Ajax. I still want to play a couple more seasons for them, and to help them win trophies. So I am not that concerned about the rumours.”