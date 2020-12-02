Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea monitoring Brighton’s Ben White

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White, according to Sky Sports.

Having spent last season on loan at Leeds United and helped Marcelo Bielsa’s team win Premier League promotion, White returned to the Amex Stadium and has been a regular part of the starting XI in Graham Potter’s team. His performances have been truly impressive, including the one against Liverpool on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has also been linked with the Premier League champions since they lost their preferred centre-back pair of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to serious knee injuries, but sources usually right about the Reds believe Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want any additions in January.

Digital scouting service Wyscout has White ranked at number four in the centre-back position in the English top flight, behind Chelsea pair Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma, as well as Arsenal’s summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes.