Aston Villa to fend off Grealish interest with £100m price tag

Aston Villa believe that Jack Grealish is now worth £100 million and that his value is rising all the time, according to The Telegraph, and they have no intention of letting the star attacking midfielder leave for anything less.

The 25-year-old was reportedly a subject of interest for Manchester United early in the summer transfer window, but they refused to meet Villa’s valuation of £70m at the time and he ended up signing a new five-year contract in September.

On top of that, Grealish has been on red-hot form this season, scoring six and assisting as many goals for the club, and earning an England call-up for the first time in his career.

He has recently been linked with Manchester City as well.