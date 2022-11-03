CONFIRMED: Brighton and Hove Albion to sign Rosario talent Facundo Buonanotte

Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed and confirmed the imminent transfer for Facundo Buonanotte from Club Atletico Rosario Central.

“The club has reached an agreement with Club Atletico Rosario Central to sign Argentinian attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte in the next transfer window,” the official statement from the Premier League club reads.

“The transfer will be concluded once the window opens in January and will be subject to work permit and all regulatory approvals.”

Facundo, an attacking midfielder of notable talent who turns 18 in December, forced his way into the first team at Rosario at the start of 2022, making a total of 34 appearances in all competitions since, with four goals and two assists to his name.