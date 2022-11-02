Toni Kroos wants to retire at Real Madrid

Real Madrid may have been concerned about Toni Kroos possibly leaving the Santiago Bernabeu when his current contract expires at the end of the season, but the Germany international has put their minds at ease by openly declaring his intention to retire as a Real player.

The 32-year-old midfielder joined Los Blancos from Bayern Munich in 2014, and over the eight years gone by since, he’s made a total of 382 appearances in the famous white shirt, scoring 25 goals and producing 86 assists. He has five Champions League medals, four UEFA Super Cups and as many FIFA Club World Cups (with Real), three La Liga titles, and three Spanish Super Cups.