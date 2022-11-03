PSG to rival Real Madrid for Endrick

According to Marca, a new transfer battle between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain might be on the horizon. Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa, a versatile attacker who earned first team promotion with Brazilian club SE Palmeiras this summer at the age of 16, has already attracted the attention of top clubs across Europe. Apparently, all of them currently hold the belief that “if we don’t sign him, somebody else will.”

Endrick may be only 16, but recent trends in football have shown that players reach fantastic levels very young. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Trent Alexander-Arnold are very good examples of that. All of them are still young, the Liverpool right-back being the oldest among them having just turned 24, and yet, they’ve been playing at the highest level for a number of years now.

Real Madrid are known for their tendency to aim for talented Brazilian youngsters, a policy which saw them land Vinicius and Rodrygo, and they’re preparing an offensive for Endrick too.

However, PSG appear to have taken the matter seriously as well, and while Real are still mulling over the best way to approach the potential transfer, the Ligue 1 champions are believed to have already made a €20 million offer for the young forward. The Spanish giants have, on the other hand, had Endrick’s parents over at the Santiago Bernabeu along with sending scouts to Brazil to watch the youngster play on a regular basis.

Manchester City are also keeping an eye on the situation, but the presence of 22-year-old Haaland in their ranks makes Endrick’s representatives wary of a potential lack of game time for a very long time.