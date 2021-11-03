Niklas Sule interested in “Newcastle Project”

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule is looking to leave the Bavarian club as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of this season, and according to SportBild, he is interested in the possibility of being a part of the “Newcastle Project”.

TRUE ✅ There were talks between @NUFC and the Management of Niklas Süle (@FCBayern) three weeks ago. The defender is interested in the project of Newcastle @SPORTBILD pic.twitter.com/tNTNufkvVk — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 3, 2021

The 26-year-old has been with the Bundesliga champions for four years now, helping them win four league titles, two DFB-Pokal trophies, and the 2019-20 Champions League. In all competitions, he has worn the Bayern shirt on 149 occasions so far, scoring six goals.

Sule also has 37 caps as a Germany international under his belt.