Niklas Sule interested in “Newcastle Project”

By Veselin Trajkovic -
0

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule is looking to leave the Bavarian club as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of this season, and according to SportBild, he is interested in the possibility of being a part of the “Newcastle Project”.

The 26-year-old has been with the Bundesliga champions for four years now, helping them win four league titles, two DFB-Pokal trophies, and the 2019-20 Champions League. In all competitions, he has worn the Bayern shirt on 149 occasions so far, scoring six goals.

Sule also has 37 caps as a Germany international under his belt.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR