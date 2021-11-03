Liverpool willing to release Loris Karius in January

Liverpool are willing to waive a potential transfer fee for the services of Loris Karius in January in order to help the German goalkeeper find a new club, according to the Mirror. The 28-year-old would become a free agent in the summer anyway, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Once considered a fine young prospect, even voted second-best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga behind Manuel Neuer back in 2015-16 with Mainz 05, Karius hasn’t made a competitive appearance for Liverpool since the disastrous Champions League final in 2018, when his mistakes gave Real Madrid two goals to beat his team by 3-1. It was later revealed that he had suffered a concussion earlier, due to Sergio Ramos swinging an elbow to the back of his head, which went undetected by the officials and unpunished. The controversial veteran defender went on to injure Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah later with what appeared to have been a deliberate judo-style grapple, and escaped punishment again.

Be that as it may, Liverpool signed Alisson Becker that summer and haven’t looked back, winning the Champions League and the Premier League in the two seasons that followed.

Karius is now back at the club after loan spells with Besiktas and Union Berlin, but his position there is as hopeless as ever. Even in the Carabao Cup clash against Preston North End last week, when both Alisson and second-choice Caoimhin Kelleher were absent, he didn’t even make the bench.

It’s quite obvious that manager Jurgen Klopp has no place in his squad for his compatriot.