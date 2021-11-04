Nicolo Barella agrees new Inter Milan contract

At the start of October, reports broke claiming Inter Milan were preparing new deals for Lautaro Martinez, Nicolo Barella and Marcelo Brozovic. Lautaro has already extended his stay with the Nerazzurri since, and Fabrizio Romano now claims Nicolo Barella has reached an agreement with the club as well. The official confirmation is expected in the coming days.

Apparently, it’s a five-year contract which would see the 24-yer-old midfielder earn around €5 million per season. In the two years he’s spent at the club, Barella has scored eight and assisted 27 goals in 102 appearances in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with interest in Barella since appointing former Inter boss Antonio Conte earlier this week, but it seems their potential efforts towards a move are already doomed.

Meanwhile, Brozovic has refused to say much about his own situation.

“We’ll see…”, the Croatia international answered when asked about it.