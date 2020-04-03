Manchester United Open To Pay £70m For Saul Niguez

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United made one of their best signings in recent years when they completed a January move for Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes. Now, the Premier League giants are looking to sign another coveted midfielder that could become one of the club’s cornerstones for years to come.

We’re talking about central midfielder Saul Niguez, who has been playing at a very high level for Atletico Madrid this season. That has led to several top sides garnering interest on the 25-year-old, but The Red Devils are believed to be the favourites to acquire him. In fact, Diario AS reports Manchester United would be open to pay as much as £70m for the Spain international.

That might not be enough to sign him, though. Saul is one of Atletico’s most important players, and they currently value him at well over £100m. In fact, experts believe The Red Devils would have to pay as much as £135m to sign the talented playmaker. That would transform Saul into the club’s most expensive signing of all time.

A key cog in Diego Simeone’s tactical scheme, Saul has the quality and the intensity needed to thrive in the Premier League. Manchester City were keen to sign him a few years ago, but now it seems he is getting closer to play in the “other” side of Manchester.