Gossip Column: Werner, David, Wilson, Saul, Jimenez, and more…

Friday, 3rd April 2020

Liverpool have put all their transfer moves and scouting assignments on hold. This means they’re not likely to make a summer approach for Germany international Timo Werner once the transfer market opens up.

The Daily Mail

Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson said he doesn’t deserve to be linked with top teams in England due to his poor form this season.

Sky Sports

Gent and Canada striker Jonathan David, 20, says he would love to play in the Premier League.

The Guardian

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez revealed his current contract does not have a release clause, amid interest of both Real Madrid and Manchester United for next season.

The Daily Mail

Dani Ceballos has been transfer listed at Real Madrid, and he seems set to leave the club once the 2019-20 season comes to an end.

The Mirror

Manchester United are open to make a summer move for Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez, and they are keen to pay as much as £70m for the Spanish midfielder.

Diario AS

Maxime Lopez has been identified as Aston Villa‘s new transfer target for the 2020-21 season, as long as they can avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Birmingham Live