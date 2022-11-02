Jorginho agent plays down Barcelona links

Jorginho is one of the players at Chelsea whose contracts expire at the end of the season. He has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Barcelona in the summer with media in Spain suggesting there had been talks about it already between his agent and Barcelona director Mateu Alemany.

But Joao Santos, who represents the Italy international, has reportedly made it very clear that his client is only interested in signing a new contract with the London Blues.

The 30-year-old midfielder joined Chelsea from Napoli back in 2018, and he’s made a total of 204 appearances for the club, playing a major role in their successes of 2021, which include winning the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. He was also an important part of the Italy team which won the European Championship that year.