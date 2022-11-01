N’Golo Kante to leave Chelsea in the summer?

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is a ‘serious chance’ that N’Golo Kante leaves Chelsea when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The French midfield dynamo came to the Premier League to join Leicester City from Caen in 2015, after a season when the Foxes barely escaped relegation, and then he made history with the club as they, led by Claudio Ranieri, stunned the football world and won the title. Chelsea obviously felt there was no time to lose and they signed him after only a year at the King Power Stadium, and Kante went on to repeat the feat of winning the Premier League in his first season at Stamford Bridge, this time under the command of Antonio Conte.

Kante was also a part of the later Chelsea team which won the Europa League, and then the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, injuries have forced him to miss a large chunk of the season so far, along with the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, and he’s not expected back in the team any time soon. Manager Graham Potter is, therefore, forced to make his plans without the 31-year-old, which in turn obviously impacts Kante’s decision on any new contract that might yet be put on his table.

The France international has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, and he will be able to open talks or reach a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England from January 1st. However, it is believed that he would prefer to remain in the Premier League for the time being.