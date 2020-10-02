CONFIRMED: Leicester City sign Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne

Leicester City have completed and confirmed the signing of Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne.

The 19-year-old defender is a product of the French club’s academy. He made a total of 30 senior appearances for them, scoring two goals, before securing the move to England.

Speaking to Leicester’s official website, Fofana said he had been watching his new club closely ever since they shocked the football world by winning the Premier League title in 2015/16, and expressed his belief that there is a lot he can learn from his new teammates and manager Brendan Rodgers.

Fofana has signed a five-year contract with the Foxes, with the transfer reportedly set to cost them around £30 million.