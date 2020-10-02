Shaqiri and Brewster set for Liverpool exit

Xherdan Shaqiri and Rhian Brewster appear to have played their last games for Liverpool.

Shaqiri was attracting interest from several clubs back in January, and according to James Pearce of The Athletic, he recently expressed his desire for regular game-time, which obviously won’t be easy given the vast amount of quality Liverpool possess in the positions he plays. The situation is now even more difficult, given the arrivals of forward Diogo Jota and midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The winger was surprisingly left out of the squad which faced Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Thursday, and speaking after the match, manager Jurgen Klopp said there were no injury issues and explained the absence of the Swiss international was due to some things going on behind the scenes.

Apparently, two clubs contacted Liverpool that very day about Shaqiri, one of which is believed to be from the Italian Serie A.

Meanwhile, Paul Joyce of The Times claims Brewster is set to complete a move to Sheffield United today (Friday). The transfer will cost the Blades 23.5 million, with a buy-back option for Liverpool valid for three years inserted into the deal, as well as a 15% sell-on clause.

The 20-year-old striker showed excellent form during the pre-season, and his eye for goal might be just what Chris Wilder’s team needs at the moment, having failed to score in the three Premier League games they’ve played so far.

Brewster will undergo his medical today and then agree personal terms before signing a contract with his new club.