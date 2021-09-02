Donny van de Beek expects more game-time at United this season

Donny van de Beek expects Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give him more game time this season than the last one, according to his agent.

United paid a fee of around €40 million for the services of the Dutch midfielder last summer, and big things were expected to come of his arrival to Old Trafford. However, Solskjaer named him in his starting XI in the Premier League just four times, sending him on from the bench on 15 occasions. Paul Pogba (21), Fred (27), Scott McTominay (24) and Nemanja Matic (12) all started more league matches in the middle of the park than Van de Beek last term.

The 24-year-old has been linked with departure from Manchester for a while now, and according to Guido Albers, his agent, he had options this summer.

“There was a lot of interest from Italy, Germany, England, so that looked good. But you need co-operation of the club, and it looked like they would, but ultimately they didn’t,” Albers told Dutch outlet Voetbal International.

“It’s disappointing, but also assuring for him, so that he will get his chance, and will get his minutes, but this will become clear in due time.

“He’s been promised that before, but we came to a clear agreement about this with the club, so we have all faith that it will happen now.”

Overall, Van de Beek has made 36 appearances across all competitions for United, scoring one goal and assisting two. He is yet to play for the club this term, having sat on the bench through all three Premier League matches they’ve played so far.