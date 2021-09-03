Serge Aurier open to joining Arsenal after Spurs contract termination

Serge Aurier has had his contract with Tottenham Hotspur terminated, and according to Sky Sports, he is now open to joining their arch-rivals Arsenal.

The 28-year-old Ivorian had lost his place in the Spurs team, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo did not count on him at all going forward, which prompted them to try and secure a new club for him throughout the summer transfer window. They failed to do that with no suitable offers arriving their way, and in the end, his contract was terminated by mutual agreement on Tuesday. Had it not been done, the deal would have been set to expire at the end of the season, with the club obliged to continue paying his wages between now and next summer.

Meanwhile, the choices Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has for the right-back role seem to be lacking in quality. Hector Bellerin has left to join Real Betis on a season-long loan, and Arteta has been left with Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares to choose from. Newcomers Ben White and Tahekiro Tomiyasu can also play there, but they’re both more useful as centre-backs. There is also Ainsley Maitland-Niles who would prefer to play in the middle of the park, and who had pleaded with the club to be allowed to leave on Deadline Day amid reports of interest from Everton. However, Arsenal decided to refuse his request, and he remains at the Emirates for the time being.

If he does end up signing for Arsenal, Aurier would become one of the very few players who have played for both Premier League clubs in North London.