Deadline Day: Chelsea sign Saul on loan

Chelsea have completed and confirmed the signing of Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid late on Tuesday, the final day of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old was keen to leave the Wanda Metropolitano and was previously linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United. Atletico were willing to sanction a loan with an option to buy, and Chelsea obviously saw it as an opportunity to good to pass.

Saul played a total of 447 matches for the Rojiblancos, spending his entire senior career so far with the current La Liga champions. Apart from the league title last season, he also helped them win the Europa League twice, as well as one Copa del Rey trophy.