PSG and Arsenal in talks for Hector Bellerin

It has been widely reported that Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Arsenal over a transfer of Hector Bellerin, and according to The Telegraph, the Ligue 1 champions are increasingly confident that the deal will be done this summer.

The Spaniard arrived to the Emirates in 2015 and has so far made a total of 205 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight times and providing 25 assists for his teammates.

An offer of around £25 million is apparently on the table for Arsenal to consider, with both Bellerin and the club open to the idea. Some reports earlier this summer claimed there was interest from Inter Milan as well, but the Serie A club still don’t appear to have made an actual move.

A potential departure of the 25-year-old from north London would probably mean that Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who has been of interest to Brighton and Hove Albion and the object of a £15m bid from Wolverhampton Wanderers, would be staying put to compete for the role on the right defensive flank with Cedric Soares. It wouldn’t be a bad situation for boss Mikel Arteta, with the Gunners seeking a way to recoup some of the £27m they spent on centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes.

As for PSG, head coach Thomas Tuchel mostly deployed Thilo Kehrer in that role, even though the Germany international is primarily a centre-back. Thomas Meunier left Paris to join Borussia Dortmund as a free agent earlier this summer. The arrival of Bellerin to the Parc des Princes would obviously solve that particular problem.