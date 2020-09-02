CONFIRMED: Arsenal sign Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal have completed and confirmed the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille OSC.

Together with 19-year-old William Saliba who has finally joined the Gunners after spending a season on loan with his former club Saint-Etienne, 22-year-old Gabriel is likely to represent the future of head coach Mikel Arteta’s defence.

Arsenal’s interest in his services had been repeatedly reported during the second half of the 2019/20 season, but in order to get the deal done, they were forced to beat off some stiff competition. Everton were reportedly interested at first but later pulled out of the race. Napoli, who also had a bid accepted by Lille, were very keen right to the end and they had made a last-ditch attempt to snatch the transfer away with a very lucrative personal terms offer.

However, Gabriel’s desire to play in the Premier League seems to have swung the tie into Arsenal’s favour.