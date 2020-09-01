Arsenal in advanced Ceballos talks with Real Madrid

Arsenal and Real Madrid are in advanced talks over another season-long loan move for Dani Ceballos, according to Sky Sports.

The midfielder left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer temporarily in search of game-time, but his position there doesn’t appear to have changed since then. Real currently have 33 names on their squad list, which, under the current financial circumstances, seems too much.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made no secret of his desire to keep the services of the player who proved a key asset towards the end of the 2019/20, at least for another campaign. He also believes the player himself wants to remain at the Emirates.