Wijnaldum ‘shook hands’ on Inter transfer

Georginio Wijnaldum is approaching the end of his contract with Liverpool this summer. When asked about his future last month, he said there were no developments on that front and that it wasn’t up to him, but rather the club to give updates.

The Dutch midfielder was Jurgen Klopp’s first summer signing back in 2016, and since then he’s gone on to make 222 appearances for the club across all competitions so far, scoring 22 goals and assisting his teammates 16 times. This term he’s played every Premier League game so far, starting 24 of them and coming on as a substitute twice – a rare achievement in their injury-ravaged squad.

There are still hopes at Liverpool that the 30-year-old will sign a new deal and stay put, but according to reports in Italy, he has already agreed to join Inter Milan.

Wijnaldum was heavily linked with Barcelona last summer, where he would have been reunited with former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman, but the Catalan club is now in a very difficult situation, seriously shaken by financial difficulties, the prospect of losing Lionel Messi at the end of the season, and the scandal surrounding the arrest of former president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

But Italian journalist Sandro Sabatini claims Wijnaldum had already ‘shook hands’ on a deal to join Inter back then, and that they had decided to put the plan into action in 2021 – as a free transfer.

Having won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and topped it off with the Premier League last season, Wijnaldum will do his best to help his current team secure a top-four finish between now and May.