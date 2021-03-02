Folarin Balogun nearing Arsenal exit

Folarin Balogun’s departure from Arsenal is edging closer, according to the latest report on the matter by the Mirror.

The 19-year-old striker is reluctant to sign a new contract with his current one expiring at the end of the season, mostly due to a lack of regular playing time at the Emirates. He hasn’t made a single Premier League appearance so far, featuring only in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup as far as the first team is concerned. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and even Gabriel Martinelli, are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Arsenal will be hoping that, if he does leave, Balogun goes to another English club as that would see them entitled to some compensation, but as things stand at the moment, the Bundesliga duo of RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are leading the race for his signature.