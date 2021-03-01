Bayern Munich agree Omar Richards deal

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with the representatives of Omar Richards for the young left-back to join them as a free agent when his contract with Reading expires in the summer, according to multiple sources.

Richards completed the medical ahead of the move, which was done in the UK due to Covid-related travel restrictions, and the last obstacle for the 23-year-old’s transfer to the Bundesliga champions has been cleared.

With David Alaba set to depart, the deal to sign Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig already in place, and talks for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons still ongoing, Bayern are obviously working hard on rejuvenating their back.

Richards has so far made 30 appearances for Reading this term, 29 in the Championship and one in the Carabao Cup.