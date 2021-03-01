Milan to hold Tomori talks with Chelsea – Paolo Maldini

AC Milan legend and currently technical director Paolo Maldini has told Sky in Italy that the Serie A club intend to discuss a permanent deal for loanee Fikayo Tomori at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old was raised as a football player at the Chelsea academy. He was promoted to the first team in the summer of 2017, and had loan spells with Hull City and Derby County afterwards.

The summer of 2019 saw Chelsea banned from signing any new players, and Frank Lampard, the newly appointed manager at the time, was forced to place his trust in youth. Tomori was one of the players who quickly caught the eye, but one year later, Chelsea signed veteran Thiago Silva from Paris Saint-Germain and chose to keep hold of Antonio Rudiger, and Tomori’s game-time was significantly reduced. He played in 15 Premier League matches in 2019-20, but only once in the first half of this season.

He made his way to Milan on loan in January, a deal which expires in the summer but contains an option to become permanent for a fee in the region of £26 million.

Nonetheless, Maldini, who is impressed with the talents of the young defender, says that amount is too high under the current circumstances, and with the Rossoneri being keen on keeping Tomori for themselves, he plans to negotiate a lower fee with the Chelsea board.

“Tomori is a good talent and we have a buy-option clause,” Maldini said.

“The price is very high. AC Milan will decide at the end of this season and we will discuss it with Chelsea’s board.”