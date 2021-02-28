Harry Kane expected to stay at Spurs

Harry Kane is expected to remain at Tottenham Hotspur past this summer, according to The Telegraph, despite hinting at a possible departure if the club doesn’t match his ambitions a while back.

Last year, the 27-year-old striker openly spoke about wanting to win trophies in his career, indicating that a change of scenery would not be out of the question if he cannot achieve that in North London. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have all been credited with interest in his services since then, but it seems none of them are able to match Spurs’ valuation of the player. Some reports claim Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is not likely to accept an offer below £150 million for his most-prized asset, whose contract runs for three more years.

The two Spanish giants are feeling the financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, while the Ligue 1 champions are currently tied up with the efforts to keep the services and renew the contracts of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The situation is likely to result in none of them making a move for Kane and the England captain staying put.

Kane is a product of the Spurs academy and has been on the club’s books his entire career, though he had early stage loan spells with Leyton Orient, Milwall, Norwich City and Leicester City. Overall, he has had 253 goal involvements (209 goals, 44 assists) in 320 games played for the club. He has 48 England caps and 32 goals as well.

Kane was the Premier League’s top goalscorer in 2015-16 and 2016-17, but since then he’s been in the shadow of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and most recently, Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy. This term, he is sharing the third place at the moment with teammate Son Heung-min, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford with 13 strikes. Salah leads the way with 17, with Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes second on 15.