Juventus Looking To Spend As Much As £150M To Sign Virgil Van Dijk

Embed from Getty Images

Juventus are on a good run of form during the last few weeks, and one of the strengths has been their defensive ability. However, The Old Lady could be looking to bolster their depth at the back once the current season comes to an end.

According to several reports coming out of England, the reigning Serie A champions are plotting a £150m summer swoop for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The Netherlands international is one of the best centre-backs in the world, and several teams could pursue him in the summer even if Liverpool are unwilling to part ways with him.

The Serie A giants, however, could have an alternative to pursue the 28-year-old defender. Matthijs de Ligt already plays for Juventus and it could be enticing to partner up the former Ajax star with van Dijk. But no one knows if Liverpool will be open to sell their star defender.

Perhaps a £150m transfer fee wouldn’t be enough to pursue him away from Anfield. But there’s no question Juventus are willing to go as far as they can to sign the talented centre-back. Even if that means spending most of his budget from next season in only one player.